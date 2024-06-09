Boccia: A game of skills, precision

IN the heart of Sarawak, a sport is quietly revolutionising the lives of individuals with cerebral palsy (CP) and other disabilities.

Boccia, a precision ball sport similar to bocce, has found a new home in the state, bringing hope, purpose and also an arena for athletic achievement to those who may otherwise be excluded from any competitive sports.

At the forefront of this movement is Chi Poh Yung, president of Sarawak Boccia Association (SBA) and vice-president of the National Boccia Association (NBA), whose passion and dedication are transforming the landscape of sports for individuals with different capabilities (OKUs) in Malaysia.

Ancient sport, modern twist

In Taiwan and other Chinese-speaking regions, boccia is known as ‘bocce ball’. This sport made its Paralympic debut in 1984, and since then, it has grown under the stewardship of organisations like the Cerebral Palsy International Sports and Recreation Association (CPISRA) and later on, the Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed).

Over the past decade, boccia has expanded globally, reaching into schools, medical rehabilitation centres, social welfare organisations, and institutions for the physically and mentally handicapped.

What makes boccia truly remarkable is its inclusivity. Originally designed for individuals with CP, it now embraces people with various physical disabilities, mental disorders, visual impairments, and even senior citizens and children.

In Malaysia, boccia has been a sport for people with CP since the 1980s, particularly in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

In Sarawak, it was introduced in 2018. Now, there is a strong aspiration to make it one of the most popular sports in the country.

A personal journey

Chi’s introduction to boccia was serendipitous. In 2018, he was approached by Honseng Andrias Nyawin, a coach who inquired if Wishesland, an organisation supporting children with CP, had any potential boccia players.

Unfamiliar with the sport, Chi was intrigued, but he did see an opportunity for CP children and adults to showcase their talents and build their confidence.

After understanding the sport’s significance and its potential impact on the children and adults at Wishesland, he felt a deep sense of excitement.

For the first time, there was a sport specifically designed for individuals with CP, offering them a chance to demonstrate their abilities and contribute to the nation as athletes.

“I was totally unaware of the sport,” Chi recalled.

“But after learning about it, I realised that it was a fantastic opportunity for our community.

“It could offer a way for our children to prove they were capable and could contribute to the nation as athletes,” he told thesundaypost.

The urgency of the situation became apparent when Honseng revealed that the Sarawak government had just introduced boccia to prepare for the Para Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018 in Ipoh, Perak, with only six months to identify and train potential athletes.

This led to an intensive search within the Wishesland community to find the eligible participants.

Five athletes: Chi’s own son Jervis Chi Hong Zhe, Carlo Jay Chai Ping Yuan, Willyien Cliff Honseng, Dale Adelric Teri, and Jeremy Lester, were selected to represent Sarawak at Para Sukma 2018.

Lacking manpower and time, Chi stepped up as the ramp operator for his son, who competed in the BC3 Category (athletes in this class have significant limitations in arm and leg functions, and poor or no trunk control).

This marked the beginning of Chi’s deep involvement in boccia, and the SBA.

‘Building an association’

To secure government support and protect athletes’ welfare, the SBA was officially formed on June 7, 2018, under the Sport Development Act 1997, with Chi as its founding secretary-general.

Today, the SBA boasts a pool of over 20 athletes from all over Malaysia covering from Klang and Kuala Lumpur, to Kuching and Sibu, and up north in Miri and Limbang. The association is continuously scouting for new talents and upon enlisting them, goes all out in ensuring that they receive proper training for any upcoming competitions.

The association’s activities are diverse, including talent identification programmes, training sessions, seminars, workshops, awareness campaigns, and referees’ training. This year, they are proud to host the boccia sport for the Para Sukma 2024 in Kuching, scheduled to run from Sept 21 to 28.

The journey has not been without its hurdles. Initial challenges included a lack of knowledge and experience, inadequate training facilities, and expensive equipment.

“There was no proper venue for us to train,” Chi said.

“We used any available space, from badminton courts to temple halls.”

One of the most significant obstacles was the cost of BC3 ramps, essential for certain categories of boccia. When the association discovered the high prices of these ramps, Chi’s brother, a carpenter, stepped in to build one.

Training boccia athletes spread across Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia requires a decentralized approach.

The ‘train where you stay’ concept ensures that athletes can practice in their local environments, with coaches providing feedback via videos and photos.

During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the athletes utilised whatever facilities that were available at home, and the coaches continued to provide guidance via videos posted in the WhatsApp group.

Initially, the athletes used makeshift equipment while waiting for professional boccia balls and ramps to arrive. Over time, families saved money to purchase professional-grade equipment, such as a BC3 ramp from South Korea.

Due to the lack of qualified coaches, athletes were ‘conditioned’ to become very diligent and disciplined in their training. They also watched boccia games on YouTube to gain a better understanding of the sport.

Occasionally, the association conducted Zoom meetings with the athletes, the parents, and the officials to discuss training progress and challenges, with senior officials like Vencent Teri offering advice.

To further enhance their skills, officials and athlete partners attended workshops.

“This continuous learning process helps them better support their athletes,” said Chi.

Competitive success

Chi said Sarawak’s journey in competitive boccia began at the Para Sukma 2018, where they made their debut with five athletes, but did not secure any medals.

However, thanks to persistence, their efforts began to pay off in subsequent competitions.

At the ‘National Boccia Circuit 1’ of 2022, Sarawak brought home one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Their success continued at the ‘National Boccia Circuit 2’ in 2022, emerging the overall champions with an impressive haul of three gold, six silver and one bronze medals.

At Para Sukma 2022, the team secured two gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

They retained the momentum last year with one gold, three silver and one bronze medals at the ‘National Boccia Circuit 1’, followed by two golds, three silver and one bronze medals in ‘Circuit 2’ in the same year.

Consistently, Sarawak have ranked among the Top 3 teams in the Malaysian boccia arena throughout the years.

Notable individual achievements include Angeline Melissa Lawas, a member of the national elite team, who bagged a silver medal in the ‘BC1 Female’ category at the ‘Hangzhou Asia Para Games 2023’.

Willyien Cliff, another national player, represented Malaysia at the ‘BC1 Male’ category of the ‘Cambodia Asean Para Games 2023’.

Additionally, Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman stands out as the only male Malaysian boccia athlete to qualify for the ‘Paris Paralympic 2024’ in the BC4 category.

The BC1 category is for athletes who have severe activity limitations affecting their legs, arms and trunk, and typically dependent on a powered wheelchair, while BC4 lists players with non-cerebral impairments that also impact their coordination.

Preparing for Para Sukma 2024

Chi said since Para Sukma 2022, the SBA had been identifying talents through programmes conducted across Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu and Miri.

“The activities include frequent training sessions, motivational talks, and participation in national boccia circuits, to improve the athletes’ skills.

“The close collaboration with the Sarawak government, specifically through the Welfare Department, ensures comprehensive support for athletes.

“Despite certain challenges and adjustments, we aim for success at the Para Sukma, revising our goal to securing at least two gold medals,” said Chi, adding that the adjustment of target came about following the exclusion of Abdul Razzaq, who had earlier qualified for the Paris Paralympic 2024.

Looking ahead

Chui, on behalf of SBA, is excited about several upcoming projects, and one major initiative is the construction of internationally-recognised boccia courts in key areas across Sarawak, meant to provide the athletes with proper training venues.

In addition, the association is actively seeking local volunteers to be trained as referees, ensuring readiness to host both local and international competitions.

Another ambitious plan involves holding a ‘Challenger Tournament’ in Sarawak within the next five years, aimed at attracting foreign players and also showcasing Sarawak as a vibrant destination for this sport.

“I envision a bright future for boccia in Sarawak, and Malaysia. This is because the sport offers hope and opportunity for the OKUs to showcase their talents and contribute to the nation.

“Its appeal extends beyond to the elderly and general population, making it a leisure activity that can be enjoyed across communities.

“Boccia is more than a sport; it’s a platform for empowerment,” he said.

Chi also regarded boccia as a catalyst for confidence, strengthening family ties, and nurturing both physical and mental resilience among its participants.

He encouraged people to learn about the sport, spread the word and consider volunteering or donating to the cause.

“Every bit of support helps, whether it’s financial assistance, time for volunteering, or simply being a cheerleader during the competitions.”

For aspiring boccia athletes in Sarawak, Chi listed discipline, persistence and continuous learning as being crucial for success.

“Emotional resilience, humility and teamwork are equally important traits to cultivate,” he added.