Body of senior citizen missing while bathing in Sarikei river found

SARIKEI (June 9): The body of a woman reported missing June 6 while bathing in Sungai Baron here was recovered today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said rescuers spotted the body of Lenya Sigat, 62, around 10.35am during a search along the riverbank.

The third day of the search began at 9.30am, and focused on a 2km radius from where Lenya was last seen that day.

The victim, from Rumah Trury, was reported missing by her family around 1pm on June 6 after she failed to return home from the river.

A search of the area where she had gone to bathe found a container with her clothes, soap and other belongings, floating some 100 metres downstream.

Joining Bomba in the search today were police, Civil Defence Force and about 20 villagers.