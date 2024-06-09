Cooperation between villagers, community leaders crucial in devt, says Julau MP

SARIKEI (June 9): Cooperation between the people and community leaders is crucial in ensuring that development processes are executed smoothly and enjoyed by all members of the community.

Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng said positive bilateral relations facilitate the process of obtaining information, especially in gaining insights to the needs and problems of the people at a grassroots level.

“At the leadership level, we always welcome good cooperation with all levels of society as this effort can simplify all kinds of matters. This spirit of unity is the basis for the development momentum that is being planned for mutual benefit.

“Therefore, we urge and remind village members to continue maintaining unity so that we can live peacefully,” he said at a Gawai Dayak open house and ‘ngabang’ (visiting) event hosted by Rumah Tungku, Tanjung Udol Julau on Saturday.

Moreover, he reminded the community to not play politics when celebrating a festival as it was the season for fostering healthy and positive relationships between communities.

During the event, Sng donated RM26,950 to the village security and development committee and RM3,000 to Rumah Tungku Women’s Bureau.