Cops retain Sabah Head of State Trophy in FCAS dragon boat race

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): The Royal Malaysia Police Paddlers (RMP Paddlers) defended the Sabah Head of State Trophy in the 9th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race at Likas Bay today.

The defending champions comprising paddlers picked from around the country clocked 3:40.29s to beat seven other teams in the 800m race to secure the main title for the second year running.

Local team Jetama Asuk Hill followed in a close second with 3:40.77s while Mempawa Dragonboat Club of Kalimantan, Indonesia finished third in 3:41.47s.

Team manager Kenn Mohd Adzihni was extremely pleased with the achievement, particularly in the Sabah Head of State Trophy race, which pitted international and top Malaysian teams.

RMP Paddlers also finished second in the Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Mix Team) and third in both the Kinabalu Dragon Trophy Malaysian Women) and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International and Malaysian, minimum four women).

“We are very happy to have retained the TYT Cup but at the same time we are a little bit disappointed.

“Last year we won three titles but we managed to win only one category this year. Nevertheless, we are still very grateful.

“We trained only three weeks for the race and everyone have tried their best,” he said when met after the prize presentation.

In 2023, RMP Paddlers won Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Mix Team) title and the Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Mix Team Open).

Kenn added that the RMP Paddlers will likely travel to Sarawak for their next race.

“If all goes well we would like to return and compete in the (FCAS) dragon boat race next year … let’s wait and see,” added Kenn who is based in Johor.

Ten more finals took place on Sunday with Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) winning four of the titles.

KKCCCI teams won in the FCAS Trophy (Local Chinese Communities Associations FCAS members only), FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Men’s Team) and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Malaysian Women).

KKCCCI competing under the FCAS Team A also clinched the Hua Zong President Trophy.

The rest of the winners were Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International and Malaysian, minimum four women) and Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (International and Malaysian Mix Team); Penang Chinese Town Hall (FCAS Trophy – Malaysian Chinese Mix Team), 1 SPTB Brunei Darussalam (Kinabalu Dragon Trophy – International and Malaysian Men Team); SB Sawit Kinabalu (Kinabalu Dragon Trophy – Local Junior Boys); and Warisan KDKL DBT A of Sarawak (Sabah Chief Minister Trophy (Malaysian Men’s Team).

Besides trophies and medals, the top three teams also received prize money namely in the Sabah Head of State Trophy RM10,000, RM5,000 and RM3,000; Sabah Chief Minister’s Trophy and Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (RM8,000, RM4,000, RM2,000); and the rest of the categories RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,000.

Around 150 teams from Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia and from around the country took part in the three-day event organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS).

Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin who had earlier led in the symbolic opening of the final day race, presented the prizes to the main categories’ winning teams.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, Industrial Development and Entrepreneurs Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu Huang Shi Fang, FCAS president Tan Sri TC Goh and FCAS deputy president-cum-organising chairperson Datuk Susan Wong were also present.

Full Results

Sabah Head of State Trophy

1. RMP Paddlers 3:40.29s

2. Jetama Asuk Hill 3:40.77s

3. Mempawa Dragonboat Club 3:41.47s

Sabah Chief Minister Trophy

1. Warisan KDKL BDT A 3:40.03s

2. N82 Bukit Sari Lawas 3:41.59s

3. Lautan Biru Dragon Boat 3:42.29s

Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy

1. DBKL 3:48.66s

2. RMP Paddlers 3:49.03s

3. PPNS (Al Haddad Maritime) 3:53.97s

FCAS Trophy (Local Chinese Communities Associations)

1. KKCCCI 3:58.09s

2. KK Hakka Association 4:00.27s

3. KK Hakka Association 4:18.06s

FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Team, min 8 women)

1. Penang Chinese Town Hall 3:58.53s

2. KKCCCI 3:59.60s

3. Rinuktz Penampang 4:17.66s

FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Men Team)

1. KKCCCI 3:54.90s

2. FCA Tawau-Hua Lian Youth A 3:55.85s

3. WSG Bananas 4:23.85s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Local Junior Boys)

1. SB Sawit Kinabalu 3:44.01s

2. Jetama Entulon Junior 3:44.22s

3. Lentuong Junior Team Tuaran 3:45.21s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Men Team, International & Malaysian)

1. 1 SPTB Brunei Darussalam 55.80s

2. Kampung Sinampuan Lawas A 56.97s

3. Mempawa Dragonboat Club 57.47s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian, minimum four women)

1. DBKL 59.23s

2. Kayak Team ITCC Penampang 60.36s

3. RMP Paddlers 60.65s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy Malaysian Women (12 crews)

1. KKCCCI 65.35s

2. Karapaw Team B 65.48s

3. RMP Paddlers 65.96s

Hua Zong President Trophy

1. FCAS A (KKCCCI) 4:03.96s

2. Penang Chinese Town Hall 4:07.99s

3. FCAS C (KK Hakka Assoc.) 4:22.67s