DAP Stampin hands out rice dumplings in conjunction with Dragon Boat Festival

KUCHING (June 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin today spread love and joy by handing out rice dumplings to the traders at Mile 7 Wet Market in conjunction with the Dragon Boat Festival, which is celebrated tomorrow this year.

“We are deeply grateful for the chance to connect with the community and celebrate this momentous occasion together,” said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Michael Kong in a statement issued following the visit.

According to Kong, the event was aimed at preserving the Chinese tradition and culture of marking the festival on top of sharing love and educate the younger generation about the festival’s significance.

He said by engaging in these activities, DAP Stampin would ensure that the customs and values associated with the festival are preserved and passed down to generations for many more years to come.

“It is essential to appreciate and share Chinese traditions and culture, especially with the younger generation. These customs are a vital part of our heritage and by involving the youth, we help them understand and value their cultural roots,” he added.

Kong took the opportunity to wish all a blessed Dragon Boat Festival, saying: “May this festive season bring joy, unity and a deeper appreciation of our shared cultural heritage.”