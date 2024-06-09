Executive College, Kuching Autistic Association ink MoU to elevate special needs education

KUCHING (June 9): Executive College and Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen special needs education and awareness initiatives.

The signing of MoU on June 7 signified a shared commitment between KAA and the private higher education institution towards fostering academic collaboration and engagement, and to better serve the educational needs of the community.

KAA, in a statement yesterday, anticipated that this strategic partnership would leverage the expertise of both entities to promote quality early childhood education and fostering awareness in the field of special needs education.

The key objectives outlined in the MoU include stimulating quality early childhood education, increasing awareness of special needs education, promoting academic collaboration and engagement, as well as enhancing the knowledge base in special needs education, it said.

“We are excited to partner with Executive College and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of special needs students and their families,” said KAA’s President Dr Catherine Chen.

Executive College Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Owen Voon, also shared similar enthusiasm and said: “By working together, we can create a positive change, promote inclusivity in education and make a meaningful impact in the field of special needs education.”

Established in 2004 and located at Level 2, Crown Square in Pending here, Executive College Programmes are fully recognised and accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Malaysian Qualifications Agency and professional bodies.

For more information on its programmes, call 082-345680.