Free technical talks at APGH 2024 offer insights, knowledge into green hydrogen technology

KUCHING: Free technical talks at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 exhibition hall are expected to give attendees valuable insights, expertise and knowledge on green hydrogen technology and its applications.
Those who wish to attend the talks, held throughout the three days of the event starting tomorrow, need only to register at the exhibition’s registration counter.
The talks, given by industry leaders, cover a wide range of topics such as green hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization, as well as the latest developments and trends in the industry.
Those who should attend include industry professionals working in the green hydrogen and downstream sectors, researchers and academics, policy makers and government officials, and university students interested in pursuing a career in the green hydrogen industry.
The timetable is as follows:
Monday (June 10)
> 12:45pm – 1:05pm
Compression Solution for Green Hydrogen Value Chain
By Abhijit Goswami, Global Business Development Specialist – Hydrogen, Atlas Copco
> 1.10pm – 1.30pm
2-in-1 Efficiency: Clean Water and Heat Recovery with Alfa Laval HyDuo
By Luciana Mendes, Business Development Water for Green Hydrogen (Global),
Alfa Laval
> 1.35pm – 1.55pm
Hydrogen Electrolysis Solutions, from Small to Large Scale
By Kevin Pretorius, Global Business Development Manager, Upstream Electrification of Large-Scale Hydrogen Electrolysis, Business Line Groth Industries, ABB
> 2pm – 2.20pm
Compression Solution for Green Hydrogen Value Chain
By Abhijit Goswami, Global Business Development Specialist – Hydrogen, Atlas Copco
2.25pm – 2.45pm
Process Connection in H2 Application
By Chuck Hayes, Applications Commercialization Lead, Clean Energy, Global Technical Lead, Swagelok
3pm – 3.20pm
Produce Green Hydrogen Efficiently using SOEC
By Vinay Avashti, Licensing Manager, Topsoe A/S
4.00 PM – 4.20 PM
RECODA, realising the SCORE Development Plan
By Daniella Lupi Balan, Senior Executive, Communications and External Relations, Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA)
Tuesday (June 11)
10.15am – 10.35am
Solid State Hydrogen Storage and Transportation MHX Tech
by Chor Chow Siang, Business Development Manager, Hydrexia Borneo Sdn Bhd
10.40am – 11am
Building a Foundation for H2 Management
By Chuck Hayes, Applications Commercialization Lead, Clean Energy, Global Technical Lead, Swagelok
12.30pm – 12.50pm
Decoding Sustainable Finance: Moving Towards an Equitable Energy Transition
By Leslie Jong Vui Min, ESG/Sustainability Consultant, Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad (MARC)
12.50pm – 1.10pm
Government Incentives to Promote the Development of Green Hydrogen
By Nazmi Syahrin Kasmurin, Director of Green Growth Group, Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)
1.10pm – 1.30pm
Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak Sdn Bhd (CENTEXS)
3.15pm – 3.35pm
Kawasaki Hydrogen Technology
By Donna Lee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Kawasaki Gas Turbine Asia
Wednesday (June 12)
10.10am – 10.30am
Fueling the Future: The Power of Green Hydrogen
By Sandra Liz Hon, Executive Director, H2 Energy Sdn Bhd
10.35am – 10.55am
Role of Gas in Energy Transition
By Khairulanwar Zakaria, Secretary General, Malaysian Gas Association
12.30pm – 12.50pm
HYCO1 CUBETM Reformer Technology for Decarbonization and Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production
By Dr. Sairam Valluri (VP Engineering), PJ Energy Services Sdn Bhd
1pm – 1.20pm
ID4.0: Digital Twin
By David Liaw, Operation Director, Unit Concept (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd
1.35pm – 1.55pm
Explosion Safety in the Hydrogen Economy
By Fern Raja Harris, Technical Director of EXS Synergy, EXS Synergy Sdn Bhd