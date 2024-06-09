Free technical talks at APGH 2024 offer insights, knowledge into green hydrogen technology

KUCHING: Free technical talks at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 exhibition hall are expected to give attendees valuable insights, expertise and knowledge on green hydrogen technology and its applications.

Those who wish to attend the talks, held throughout the three days of the event starting tomorrow, need only to register at the exhibition’s registration counter.

The talks, given by industry leaders, cover a wide range of topics such as green hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization, as well as the latest developments and trends in the industry.

Those who should attend include industry professionals working in the green hydrogen and downstream sectors, researchers and academics, policy makers and government officials, and university students interested in pursuing a career in the green hydrogen industry.

The timetable is as follows:

Monday (June 10)

> 12:45pm – 1:05pm

Compression Solution for Green Hydrogen Value Chain

By Abhijit Goswami, Global Business Development Specialist – Hydrogen, Atlas Copco

> 1.10pm – 1.30pm

2-in-1 Efficiency: Clean Water and Heat Recovery with Alfa Laval HyDuo

By Luciana Mendes, Business Development Water for Green Hydrogen (Global),

Alfa Laval

> 1.35pm – 1.55pm

Hydrogen Electrolysis Solutions, from Small to Large Scale

By Kevin Pretorius, Global Business Development Manager, Upstream Electrification of Large-Scale Hydrogen Electrolysis, Business Line Groth Industries, ABB

> 2pm – 2.20pm

Compression Solution for Green Hydrogen Value Chain

By Abhijit Goswami, Global Business Development Specialist – Hydrogen, Atlas Copco

2.25pm – 2.45pm

Process Connection in H2 Application

By Chuck Hayes, Applications Commercialization Lead, Clean Energy, Global Technical Lead, Swagelok

3pm – 3.20pm

Produce Green Hydrogen Efficiently using SOEC

By Vinay Avashti, Licensing Manager, Topsoe A/S

4.00 PM – 4.20 PM

RECODA, realising the SCORE Development Plan

By Daniella Lupi Balan, Senior Executive, Communications and External Relations, Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA)

Tuesday (June 11)

10.15am – 10.35am

Solid State Hydrogen Storage and Transportation MHX Tech

by Chor Chow Siang, Business Development Manager, Hydrexia Borneo Sdn Bhd

10.40am – 11am

Building a Foundation for H2 Management

By Chuck Hayes, Applications Commercialization Lead, Clean Energy, Global Technical Lead, Swagelok

12.30pm – 12.50pm

Decoding Sustainable Finance: Moving Towards an Equitable Energy Transition

By Leslie Jong Vui Min, ESG/Sustainability Consultant, Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad (MARC)

12.50pm – 1.10pm

Government Incentives to Promote the Development of Green Hydrogen

By Nazmi Syahrin Kasmurin, Director of Green Growth Group, Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

1.10pm – 1.30pm

Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak Sdn Bhd (CENTEXS)

3.15pm – 3.35pm

Kawasaki Hydrogen Technology

By Donna Lee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Kawasaki Gas Turbine Asia

Wednesday (June 12)

10.10am – 10.30am

Fueling the Future: The Power of Green Hydrogen

By Sandra Liz Hon, Executive Director, H2 Energy Sdn Bhd

10.35am – 10.55am

Role of Gas in Energy Transition

By Khairulanwar Zakaria, Secretary General, Malaysian Gas Association

12.30pm – 12.50pm

HYCO1 CUBETM Reformer Technology for Decarbonization and Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production

By Dr. Sairam Valluri (VP Engineering), PJ Energy Services Sdn Bhd

1pm – 1.20pm

ID4.0: Digital Twin

By David Liaw, Operation Director, Unit Concept (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd

1.35pm – 1.55pm

Explosion Safety in the Hydrogen Economy

By Fern Raja Harris, Technical Director of EXS Synergy, EXS Synergy Sdn Bhd