Gawai Dayak key to cultural preservation, community bonding, says S’wak Transport Minister

MIRI (June 9): The Gawai Dayak celebration is a significant cultural event that highlights the rich heritage, traditions, and values of the Dayak community, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Sarawak Transport Minister said in an increasingly globalised world, it is crucial to celebrate and preserve cultural identities.

“Festivals like Gawai Dayak play a vital role in this endeavor, providing an opportunity for the younger generation to learn about their heritage, for communities to strengthen bonds, and for the nation to appreciate the diversity that enriches our society,” he said.

Lee said this in his officiating address at Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec)’s Gawai Dayak celebration held at RiamTec here yesterday.

He added that the festival is a celebration of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride as it brings the community together to honour such traditions.

“I understand the importance of connectivity and the role it plays in uniting people and cultures. Just as our transportation networks connect different regions and communities, cultural festivals like Gawai Dayak connect us to our roots and remind us of our shared history.

“May this festival bring abundant blessings, happiness, and prosperity to everyone,” said Lee.

Among those present were RiamTec assistant chief executive officer Richard Li, advisor Alex Chung, accredited centre manager and registrar Dr Hii Nai Ching, manager Beryl Goh, counsellor cum head of student services Kevin Wong, and event organising chairman Noel Nanang.