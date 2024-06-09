HSL announces new architecture contest ‘AIR — Building With Nature’

KUCHING (June 9): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) has announced its second national architecture competition, after ‘Langit’ in 2021, jointly organised with the Malaysian Architecture Institute (PAM).

The new competition, called ‘AIR — Building With Nature’, involves a 13-acre land between Kuching International Airport and Saradise.

While the 2021 competition aimed to find the best high-rise, this year’s competition is to find the best masterplan ideas.

HSL is the landowner and promoter of the competition, which is open to PAM members nationwide.

The competition offers cash prizes totalling RM245,000, with a top prize of RM120,000, second prize of RM60,000, third prize of RM30,000 and seven consolation prizes of RM5,000 each.

It will be professionally run, with judging purely based on merit. For the initial shortlisting, PAM will present all entries anonymously. Following this, individual architects (or teams) will be called to present to jurors.

PAM has recommended a seven-juror penal, including a PAM gold medallist, the institute’s president, the Sarawak chapter head, a Green Building Index specialist and notable Sarawakian architects.

“The success of any project starts with a good idea. HSL wants to have more open competitions because we believe in the value of good ideas.

“Competitions are progressive in nature and among the best ways to uncover new talent,” said HSL managing director Datuk Paul Yu Chee Hoe.

AIR is a challenging site, he said, adding that he hoped the competition would find the best design solutions.

“It is next to the airport, so there is a clear height limit and all sides are already surrounded by other developments. The hardest of all, there is a small river that runs through the entire land.”

Yu said submissions would be judged on environmental and commercial considerations.

“We are asking for eco and financial sustainability. For any development to be truly green, it must be financially sustainable. We want to build and maintain something long-lasting.”

Yu said the name ‘AIR’ was chosen as it represents ‘the air above us’, and also, in Malay, ‘air’ means water, representing the river through the site.

“We want plenty of fresh air and water for this project,” he added.

AIR is PAM’s only architecture competition this year. Its most recent one was last year in Penang.

PAM president Adrianta Aziz, who is the jury chair, commended HSL for being a forward-thinking and open-minded builder.

“On behalf of architects in Malaysia, I would like to thank HSL for organising their second competition. This is a platform for architects to showcase our ideas, talent and hard work.

“More importantly, HSL is supporting an open and transparent town-building process. Architects get to submit their ideas and have these ideas put on public display. Everyone gets to see, comment and discuss openly about the merits of submissions,” said Adrianta.

He stated that the AIR competition encourages engagement between public, private sectors and across industries, from designers to consultants and suppliers.

“Ultimately, the people of Kuching will benefit the most from open competitions,” he said.

In the 2021 HSL and PAM Langit competition, a total of 112 design entries were received. This April, HSL and Ascott announced they would build and operate Langit Citadines Kuching, a 27-storey twin-tower development, based on a winning entry in Kuching city centre.

For more information, visit airkch.com, or search #airkch on social media.