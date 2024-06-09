Lau: Sarawak Chinese independent schools report highest enrolment growth in a decade

SIBU (June 9): A total of 1,199 students have registered for 14 Chinese independent schools (CIS) in Sarawak as of March this year, an increase of 7.63 per cent from 2023.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent said this was the first significant increase in new student intakes for CIS in the past decade.

He added there are now a total of 7037 CIS students in the state, showing an increase of 0.24 per cent as compared to 2023.

“This is also the first time the total number of CIS students has increased since 2017,” he said at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Sha Dong Zong held at Wisma Huawen Du Zhong here yesterday.

Despite the positive result, Lau reminded the schools’ board of directors to continue actively building their own brand and improve aspects of enrolment to garner more students into CIS.

Lau, who was re-elected as chairman of Sha Dong Zong during the AGM, took the opportunity to thank all parties for their full cooperation and best efforts to complete activities assigned to them.

Meanwhile, he noted the struggle for CIS teachers to continue teaching due to issues with salary and institution benefits.

“This is a big issue in which the board of directors must face and develop a solution for.”

Besides, Lau suggested each CIS board of directors should build a team of quality teaching staff with characteristics of upholding academic standards, educational expertise, and dedication for students.

He said they hope to invite academic professionals to supervise and review the overall development of CIS to ensure reforms are carried out in a comprehensive manner.

“There are plans to host a meeting of directors of Sarawak CIS in the second half of the year. We hope to discuss and analyse root causes of the problem with each school board to find the best solution.

“Our focus is to create a positive ecological environment for teachers which will result in an equally positive environment for students,” he said.