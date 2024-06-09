MA63: Cabinet needs to finalise different jurisdictions for Federal, Sabah, Sarawak, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (June 9): Several differing interpretations about jurisdictions, including those regarding borders and land, in Sabah, Sarawak and the federal level need to be finalised by the Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said the matter has been discussed in the technical committee meeting under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council that he chaired on May 28.

“(Different) interpretations relating to jurisdiction of waters, including our continental shelves, meaning where our borders are… so Sarawak’s interpretation is that we have our own laws and state borders before Malaysia was founded.

“There are different legal views at the Federal level and interpretation at the state level (Sabah and Sarawak), so this matter must be brought to the Cabinet to determine its direction… there are some matters that we agree to disagree,” he told reporters after officiating the Dragon Boat Festival celebrations here today.

He also said that the conflicting stamp duty between the Federal level and both states was among the matters that have yet to be agreed upon in the meeting.

“Sarawak’s interpretation is that it is the state’s jurisdiction (but) it is mentioned in the Constitution that stamp duty is Federal (jurisdiction). So that’s another instance of differing interpretations, so we have to resolve it,” he said.

Sarawak representatives at previous Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council meetings include all three Sarawak deputy premiers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, while Sabah was represented by deputy chief minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan. — Bernama