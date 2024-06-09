Man sustains broken leg after car rear-ends pickup truck in Sibu

SIBU (June 9): A 36-year-old man sustained a broken right leg after the car he was travelling in rear-ended a pickup truck at Jalan Brooke Drive near Rejang Park here last night.

According to Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie, firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene receiving a call at 10.48pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that a car had rear-ended a pickup truck.

“There was a victim, who was trapped in the front passenger seat of the car,” he said in a statement.

Andy said the firefighters managed to remove the victim from the car and handed him over to the paramedics from Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The male driver and three female passengers of the pickup truck were unhurt.

The operation ended at 11.37pm.