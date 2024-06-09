Minister calls on Mitsa to invite more UiTM teaching staff to join ranks

KUCHING (June 9): The Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak Alumni Association (Mitsa) is called upon to invite more teaching staff from the campus to become its members, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the teaching staff were very active especially in terms of their involvement in community programmes but they were not part of Mitsa.

“We’ll need to invite them — we can sit down together with them and invite them to join Mitsa. This is important because they are very active and applied for fundings to organise community programmes but they did not apply under Mitsa.

“The good thing is they have organised community programmes; however, I sometimes wonder whether or not they joined Mitsa,” she said when officiating the Mitsa 16th Biennial General Meeting at a hotel here today.

Nancy said Mitsa was one of the UiTM alumni associations active in organising human capital development programmes in the form of guidance and motivation involving secondary schools in Sarawak.

She added this is a form of community service programmes and Mitsa’s initiatives, that take place annually, supports the development of youths who will become future leaders of the country.

“Such programmes have been held since 2005 in Kuching, Samarahan, Simunjan, Saratok, Mukah, Bintulu and Lawas.

“Mitsa also planned to organise this programme in Miri this year and hopefully more of these programmes can be held in the future to assist our communities in producing holistic and confident individuals for the sake of their future as well as contribute to the development of Sarawak and Malaysia,” she said.

She said among Mitsa’s notable efforts and involvement in community activities include food donations during the Covid-19 pandemic, food baskets for targetted groups, tablets for UiTM Sarawak students from B40 families and calculators for secondary school students.

She added Mitsa had also donated computers to Community Internet Centres and annually presents incentive gifts to four recipients of the Best Graduate Award of the UiTM Sarawak Convocation Ceremony.

“The establishment of the Seri Kenyalang Fund of UiTM Sarawak is also a joint initiative of Mitsa,” she added.

Also present was Mitsa president Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, who is also UiTM pro chancellor.