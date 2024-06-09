Miri Chinese federation urges calm amid deregistration notice, leaders to address allegations

MIRI (June 9): Members of the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association (FCA) are urged to remain calm and patient while awaiting the outcome of discussions among FCA committee members, following a show-cause letter received from the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

FCA’s deputy president James Hii emphasised that the committee takes the allegations of violations which led to the issuance of the show-cause letter very seriously, and therefore, the discussions will be focusing and emphasising on adhering to the regulations.

“In situations like this, it is crucial that we unite as one, and put our trust in the leadership of the committee to endure this trying time.

“Most certainly, courage and wisdom in handling this crisis are much needed. So, we implore for members’ patience, unity and rationality to safeguard FCA’s interests,” he said in a press statement today.

According to the letter sighted by The Borneo Post yesterday, the federation was given 30 days from June 6, 2024, the date of the issuance of notice, to explain why it should not be deregistered.

It was understood that the association had allegedly breached several rules, particularly during its special general meeting (SGM) held on April 16 last year, when its delegates were electing office bearers for the new term.

The RoS subsequently made their probe following complaints by some dissatisfied members over the conduct of the SGM and election.