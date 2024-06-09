MMEA Bintulu detains fishing vessel near Kuala Kemena

BINTULU (June 9): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu detained a fishing vessel with unregistered equipment and foreign crew members without work permits.

MMEA Bintulu Zone director Captain Maritime Muhammad Suffian Eldine Abdullah said the local fishing vessel was detained some three nautical miles west of Kuala Kemena here at 1.20pm on Saturday.

He said that while MMEA assets were carrying out surveillance operations, they saw a Class C fishing vessel, which looked like a trawler-type fishing boat, was carrying ‘bubu’ (fish trap).

“Upon inspection, they found the permitted fishing gear is a trawl but the equipment found was only bubu. There were also crew members who did not possess valid identification documents as well as those who did not have permits to work on the vessel,” he said.

He said the crew members were Indonesian nationals aged between 21 and 41.

The case will be investigated under Section 11(3)(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for possession of fishing gear without a valid licence; and under Section 8(b) of the same Act for violating the valid conditions of the licence by employing foreign workers without written permission from the Chief Director.

The detained crew is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid identification documents and work permits as well as Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act for overstaying.

The crew members and fishing vessel were escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre before being handed over to the investigation officer for further action.

The public can report any complaints, information and emergencies to the Bintulu MMEA Operations Centre at 086-314 254, Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999.