One killed, another seriously injured in two-motorcycle collision at Jalan Miri-Pujut

MIRI (June 9): A 42-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another motorcycle at Jalan Miri-Pujut at around 12.10am yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said both motorcycles were heading towards the city centre when the incident occurred.

“The deceased, who was riding his motorcycle on the left lane of Jalan Miri-Pujut, collided with another motorcycle which suddenly changed lane from right to left,” he said in a press statement.

Alexson said the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other motorcyclist suffered severe injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.