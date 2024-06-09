Petronas to lead discussions on green hydrogen at APGH 2024

KUCHING (June 9): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) will lead the discussions surrounding green hydrogen in the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from June 10-12.

Coming in as Diamond sponsor, the company and its subsidiary Gentrai, will highlight the pivotal role of green hydrogen as a key solution for addressing pressing global sustainability challenges.

“Petronas is excited to be part of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 as a strategic partner. We remain steadfast in our commitment to leading the change towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come,” said Petronas Sarawak general manager Norazibah M Rabu in a statement today.

Norazibah added that the partnership underscores Petronas’ commitment to advancing the energy transition agenda and promoting sustainable development in Sarawak and beyond.

The APGH 2024, which will be officiated by Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, is expected to draw 500 conference delegates, 100 exhibitors and an estimated 4,000 trade visitors from both local and international spheres.

During the event, Petronas will also showcase its innovative offerings at its exhibition booth.

The event will be a platform for government, policymakers, industry players, investors, businesses, manufacturers, researchers, academia and other stakeholders to convene and explore the transformative potential of green hydrogen in shaping a sustainable future.