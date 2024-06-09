Retired bank worker in Bintulu loses about RM500,000 to online investment scam

BINTULU (June 9): A retired bank employee in his 50s here has lost about RM500,000 to an online investment scam recently.

According to Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, the victim was added into a WhatsApp group called ‘A026 Pimco Global Win-Malaysia Club’ by an unknown person in late April 2024.

“The group was allegedly joined by investors who invested on the Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan stock exchanges.

“A few days after he was added into the group, the victim was contacted via WhatsApp by the suspect, who introduced himself as ‘Lele’.

“The suspect offered the victim to join the ‘A026 Pimco’ investment and asked the victim to download an application from a website,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Mancha said the victim was then requested to contact the second agent, known as ‘Daniel’, to confirm the payment to the account provided by the suspect.

“Between the end of April 2024 and the end of May 2024, the victim made 18 money transfer transactions totalling approximately RM500,000 to three different bank accounts.

“The victim was promised a profit and had successfully withdrawn a profit of about RM36,000,” he added.

Mancha said the victim subsequently failed to withdraw the profit for the second time between end of May 2024 and beginning of June 2024 and was instructed by the suspect to pay an additional RM200,000 if he wanted to withdraw the profit of RM1.7 million.

“However, the victim refused to make any further payments and realised that he had been duped,” said, adding a police report was lodged by the victim on June 7 to enable investigation to be conducted.

Meanwhile, the police have advised the public to only invest with investment platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission (SC).

They can check the legitimacy of the company and website at www.bnm.gov.my, call 1-300-88-5465 (BNM telelink), www.sc.com.my or call 603 62048999 (SC).

The public is also advised not to trust any investment that offers lucrative profits in a short period of time.

Members of the public can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 if they have fallen victim to scammers.