Sabah, Sarawak’s claims on MA63 to be brought to highest council meeting in July

KUCHING (June 9): The demands concerning Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will have to be discussed in the Implementation Council Meeting in July before it can be presented to the federal cabinet for policy decision-making, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The deputy prime minister disclosed that the technical committee of MA63 Implementation Action Council had in their recent meeting agreed to bring these legal interpretations to the July’s highest council meeting before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the presence of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah’s Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“There are differing legal views between the federal and state levels. Therefore, these issues need to be brought to the highest council to determine their direction,” said Fadillah.

“The meeting will discuss the differences in legal interpretations between the Federation and Sarawak. This is because Sarawak also has its own interpretations on its provisions such as maritime jurisdiction, land, and taxes.”

“And then this outcome will be brought to the cabinet, and ultimately, the cabinet’s decision will determine how these various interpretations can be resolved as a policy,” he explained.

He said this when met after attending the Dragon Boat Festival celebration at Surau Al-Ansar, Taman Yen Yen in Matang Jaya here today.

While supporting Sarawak’s claims, Fadillah, however, stressed that the matters would require careful consideration given their legal complexities.

“Take the interpretation that concerns jurisdiction over our continental shelf areas and the extent of our borders, for example.

“Sarawak’s interpretation is that we already have our own legislation, and our borders were established before the formation of Malaysia, so the state borders were already defined.

“So when the continental shelf legislation was introduced, it limited our borders. This is one interpretation we see, and also interpretations in terms of the constitution itself regarding jurisdiction, for example, due to other legislation.

Historically, he said Sarawak possessed its maritime boundaries before the formation of Malaysia but following the enactment of the Continental Shelf Act (CSA) 1966 by the federal government, this he said, had reduced Sarawak’s water boundaries.

“That’s why I mentioned earlier that there are matters where we agree to disagree, and this requires further decision-making from the highest leadership at the federal, Sabah, and Sarawak levels,” he explained briefly due to the legal technicality aspects of the MA63 issues.

On May 28, a meeting was held between the MA63 Technical Committee with both state governments.

Sarawak sent its Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Professor Dr. Sim Kui Hian, while Sabah was represented by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan.

Also present at the event were state Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Sarawak Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and Federal-State Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.