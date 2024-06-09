Sagah: Gawai Dayak Carnival ensures traditions thrive for future generations

KUCHING (June 9): The Gawai Dayak Carnival aims to instil Gawai traditions and festivals in the younger generations, ensuring these customs thrive for generations to come, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development emphasised that beyond the joyous celebrations, the carnival has provided invaluable opportunities for education, skill-building, and community empowerment – a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Dayak heritage.

“I am thrilled to say that we have achieved this success and more,” he said when closing the Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 at Dewan Manggeng, Kampung Sungai Du’uh in Siburan yesterday.

Furthermore, the Tarat assemblyman highlighted standout moments from the Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024.

“Beauty pageants like Dayung Sangon and Dari Pogan have served as excellent platforms for individuals to showcase their inner strength and confidence, despite the debates surrounding such events,” he noted.

Sagah also expressed immense pride in the educational initiatives undertaken during the carnival, such as the education fair and talks held recently.

“Moreover, the upskilling workshops have offered community members opportunities to enhance their skills and carve out a brighter future for themselves,” he added.

Among other standout moments highlighted by Sagah during the carnival were traditional Bidayuh games, food fair, handicrafts and traditional costumes.

According to him, these activities not only celebrated cultural heritage but also promoted unity and teamwork within the community.

In his closing remarks, Sagah extended his gratitude to all parties involved in making the carnival a success.

“Your dedication and passion have truly made a difference. I am confident that the spirit of unity and cultural pride fostered during this carnival will continue to thrive in our community,” he concluded.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.