Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society shares young cancer survivor’s inspiring story of hope

KUCHING (June 9): Ambrose Wee, a 16-year-old high-spirited lad, was diagnosed with ‘osteosarcoma’- a type of bone cancer when he was ten.

He has since completed his active cancer treatment and is now gearing up for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination next year.

According to Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) in a statement yesterday, Wee’s journey with bone cancer began six years ago after a seemingly innocuous fall at school.

“The persistent pain and swelling in his leg led to a visit to the Timberland Medical Centre where the doctor suspected bone cancer, prompting an immediate referral to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” said SCCS.

In June 2018, Wee bravely began his chemotherapy journey, completing active treatment by 2020. Following this, he underwent his first endoprosthesis operation (a metal implant to replace the bone) on his right leg, a critical procedure designed to remove the cancerous bone while preserving his limb.

He underwent another surgery to further adjust the prosthesis and keep it in place.

Fortunately, the Malaysian government fully sponsored the operation, alleviating the family’s financial burden and allowing them to focus on Wee’s recovery, said SCCS.

Earlier this year when Wee was in school, he heard a loud crack and it turned out that his endoprosthesis had broken.

He was in urgent need of a new implant and SCCS stepped in to support the sponsorship of the new endoprosthesis, allowing for a timely surgery.

On February 22, Wee underwent his third surgery at SGH to insert a new, bigger metal implant in his leg, designed to accommodate his growth, and with the total cost reaching RM35,000.

The stakes were high; should the operation fail, this could lead to amputation of his right leg.

The surgery was fortunately a success, and Wee was soon discharged, requiring only periodic physiotherapy to adapt to his new prosthesis.

“He’s so young and it would be unfortunate if he were to have his limb amputated. I’m very thankful to Professor Chan for preserving his leg and successfully completing both surgeries in 2018 and 2024,” said Wee’s father in immense gratitude for the team of doctors.

“My son is also very blessed to have such caring and loving friends in school. He enjoys going to school and it warms my heart to see their friendships.

“As long as the doctor says there is still a chance for our child to recover, please don’t give up easily,” said Wee’s father in offering words of encouragement to others facing similar battles.

Wee’s grandmother, also a primary caregiver, meanwhile shared her grandson’s positive outlook and how disciplined he was in attending physiotherapy classes.

“He would not allow himself to lie in bed for too long and he always exercises to help boost his recovery,” she said.

Now, Wee has almost fully recovered and plans to return to school after the festive holidays.

Wee’s story resonated deeply with the staff at SCCS.

“I’ve seen many cases where osteosarcoma patients had to have their limbs amputated to save their lives and I’m glad to see that Ambrose was able to preserve both his legs and complete his cancer treatments smoothly,” shared Ming Ming, SCCS support services manager.

Beyond financial sponsorship of the new endoprosthesis; SCCS staff also organised celebrations and engagement activities during Wee’s chemotherapy in 2018, said SCCS.

Every year, SCCS supports about 150 to 200 families in Sarawak in their cancer-fighting journey, with their annual expenses rounding up to about RM2 million.

As a non-profit organisation, the support services provided by SCCS are primarily funded through public donations raised from its monthly donation programme, corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects and annual campaigns such as ‘GoBald’.

This year, GoBald aims to raise RM1 million and shave 500 heads under the theme ‘Beacon of Hope’, highlighting the crucial role of community support in the recovery journey of children with cancer.

