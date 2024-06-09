SK Tanjong Bako block repairs to begin once construction costs estimates obtained, says Nancy

KUCHING (June 9): Repair works on the SK Tanjong Bako block will begin once the Public Works Department (JKR) has obtained detailed information on construction costs, said federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She anticipated repairs to be completed within six months as it will utilise Industrialised Building System (IBS) technology.

“Discussions have been held between JKR and the State Education Department (JPN) to address issues with the school blocks. As a result of the discussions, JKR Sarawak proposed repairing them.

“They need to detail the repair works and estimate the costs first before submitting them to the Asset Management Division (BPA) of the Education Ministry through JPN Sarawak by June 20,” she said when met during an official visit for the Rangkaian Kasih Program NS at SK Binyu Tanjong Bako here today.

The Santubong MP disclosed additional space will be built at SK Binyu to temporarily provide classroom space for students while waiting for the works to be completed.

She noted a total of RM190,000 has been set aside to assist SK Binyu in providing temporary classrooms for SK Tanjong Bako students.

“In the meantime, students at SK Tanjong Bako are using the community hall in the village and SK Binyu to continue classes. JKR Sarawak will seek proposals to provide additional space at SK Binyu.

“The JPN Sarawak has allocated funds to the Padawan Education District for maintaining the SK Binyu quarters to be used as temporary classrooms,” she said.

Nancy said the decision came following a JPN visit to SK Tanjong Bako for a facility condition assessment on May 28 and found the existing buildings at the school to be unsafe.

“On March 26, JPN Sarawak also contacted a container supplier to propose temporary space at SK Binyu using containers. JPN Sarawak is in the process of completing the FCA report and is expected to submit to the Education Ministry BPA by June 19 at the latest.

“The supplier is in the process of estimating the costs to be submitted to JPN Sarawak following the finalisation of the container layout plan on May 31,” she said.

Nancy had also donated several items to provide comfortable teaching and learning facilities at SK Binyu to accommodate students from SK Tanjong Bako.

These include two units of canopies, 100 plastic chairs, four air coolers, four water dispensers and 20 units of fans which have been prepared at the Tanjong Bako Community Hall.