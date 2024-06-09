Suhakam monitoring actions against Bajau Laut community

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) is closely monitoring the recent actions taken against the Bajau Laut community in Semporna.

Several homes have been demolished as part of the Sabah state government’s initiatives to enhance security and protect the environment within the Tun Sakaran Marine Park.

While prior notice was given to the affected communities, Suhakam acknowledges the need to assess the broader humanitarian impact of these actions.

The Bajau Laut are a unique and historically marginalized community facing significant challenges, including limited access to basic services such as healthcare and education. While recognizing the state government’s intention to enhance security, Suhakam emphasizes the importance of a balanced approach that addresses the immediate needs of those affected by the demolitions.

Suhakam advocates for immediate assistance to be provided to the displaced members of the Bajau Laut community. This includes ensuring access to temporary housing, medical care and educational resources to minimize the disruption to their lives.

“We encourage ongoing dialogue and collaboration between the state government, the Bajau Laut community, and humanitarian organizations to develop sustainable and inclusive

strategies that address broader issues while respecting the rights and dignity of all individuals

involved,” the commission said in a statement today.

Suhakam added it remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and working towards solutions that uphold human rights.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) vice president David Ong has expressed his full support towards the State Government’s determination in demolishing illegal structures.

He said the authorities have issued 273 evacuation notices from May 2 to 4 to unauthorized settlements built within Tun Sakaran Marine Park for security reasons, especially after the shooting incidents in Darvel Bay and cross-border criminal activities in the illegal settlements.

“Illegal squatter homes have always been a challenging issue in Sabah. These unauthorized settlements are not only a threat to the environment and public health, but have also become a breeding ground for criminal activities.”

Ong said illegal structures make it difficult for the police and other enforcement agencies to effectively monitor and control criminal activities in the area.

For instance, he said the shooting incidents at Darvel Bay has highlighted the security issues in unauthorized settlements.

“The unauthorized settlement at Darvel Bay served as a hiding place for criminals and that fuels cross border criminal activities.

“The illegal squatter homes make it much more difficult for the police to carry out patrol and enforcement.”

Ong pointed out that unauthorized settlements are often linked to smuggling, drug, human trafficking and other illegal activities.

He said enforcement personnel were unable to effective monitor and control these unregulated, unauthorized settlements, causing criminal activities to spread in illegal squatter homes.

He said the unauthorized settlements have violated the Parks Enactment 1984.

According to the enactment, fishing, erecting structures without permission and farming automatically empowers Sabah Parks to take actions accordingly, he said.

“This enactment is crucial to preserve the ecology and security in Sabah Parks.”

Ong said Tun Sakaran Marine Park is one of the gazetted state parks.

According to the Parks Enactment 1984, Sabah Parks has acted in compliance with the law in demolishing the illegal structures in order to protect the ecology and security in the park.

He said the unauthorized settlements do not only affect the natural environment of the park, but also pose serious threat to the ecology.

“Sabah Parks has the responsibility to take action and tear down the illegal structures to restore the natural environment and ensure sustainable development of the park.”

He said the Sabah State Government had worked closely with the relevant agencies in the process of demolishing the illegal structures.

He said all actions taken were agreed upon by the Sabah Parks, district office, police and relevant agencies after numerous meetings to ensure the operation was legitimate and effective.

He added that the operation was also agreed upon by eight legitimate representatives of the Tun Sakaran Marine Park community, which reflected the local community’s support towards demolishing the illegal structures.

Ong concurred with the State Government’s action in demolishing the unauthorized settlement.

“This is not only done for security concerns, but also to protect the ecology, promote sustainable economic growth, maintain social stability and ensure compliance with the law.

“The State Government needs to strengthen its cooperation with the relevant agencies to ensure the demolition of illegal structures can be carried out smoothly in the future, whilst also provide the necessary aid to the affected communities to achieve social harmony and development.”