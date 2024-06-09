The Great British Circus’s debut show dazzles Kuchingites

KUCHING (June 9): The Great British Circus opened its first show with a set of jaw-dropping performances on Saturday featuring 12 enthralling acts.

Pitching its tents at Carpark A of the Sarawak Stadium, the two-hour show was packed with non-stop action that delighted the crowd both young and old.

Unlike traditional circuses in the United Kingdom which feature animal acts, the Great British Circus does not support the use of animals for its performances.

From acrobatic to thrill-seeking acts, the crowd was glued to their seats throughout the high-energy show which included a theatre performance by Pablo, a humorous clown act from Brazil.

Besides the customary clown act, the circus showcased performances such as aerial flyers, acrobats and juggling by the Conde Brothers, a group of African acrobats.

Their performance left the crowd in awe and amazement, which was further elevated by another acrobatic aerial hoop performance by Camila and Yasira, two professional aerial artists.

Adding a modern touch to the extravaganza, the circus also featured an adrenaline-pumping motorbike stunt by the Colombian Brothers and the Wheel of Death by Omar Avilla.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Big Kid Entertainment administrative manager Lailii Mustapha said the team will next head to Imperial Mall in Miri once the show here ends on July 14.

Big Kid Entertainment is the international production company of the Great British Circus.

“We hope Sarawak residents will come and watch the show. They will enjoy an authentic circus experience from us,” she said.