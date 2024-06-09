Unforgettable experience of Jakarta’s street food

JAKARTA (June 9):For both locals and tourists, Jakarta’s street food offers an authentic taste of the city’s diverse culinary heritage. Some of the must-try street foods in Jakarta are the various types of nasi goreng or fried rice, satay, bakso and martabak.

One of the best places to have a gastronomy adventure is Jalan Sabang, offering casual dining to fine dining.

This is where one can try the ‘nasi goreng gila’ which comes in three levels of spiciness and ‘nasi goreng kambing’, murtabak telur and murtabak manis, bebek madu, satay padang and es jeruk.

Nasi goreng gila is fried rice with everything in it, from fish to sausages, chicken, beef and vegetables. Customers can choose the level of spiciness they want the dish to be.

Also unforgettable was the nasi goreng kambing at Bun Sirih which was prepared in huge woks which was emptied almost as soon as it was cooked.

A group of journalists and content creators from Sabah were treated to an unforgettable dining experience when they were taken on a street food tour in the popular Jalan Sabah.

They were in Jakarta for a five-day familiarization trip hosted by AirAsia and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

From plates of spicy nasi goreng to succulent sticks of satay padang, the street food tour offered a taste of local life.

Stall operators called out to the patrons, both local and tourists, trying to tempt them with what they had to offer, from bakso with meatballs as huge as a fist, to grilled meats and fish as well as dessert to whet the appetite of those with a sweet tooth.

Grilled bebek or duck and lele or catfish were also popular dishes enjoyed by diners of the stalls along Jalan Sabang.

Kerak Telor, traditional Betawi dish is a savory omelette made with glutinous rice, duck or chicken eggs, and shredded coconut. The dish is cooked on a small charcoal stove, giving it a distinctive smoky flavor. It’s usually topped with fried shallots and a special spicy sambal, making it a flavorful snack.

Exploring Jakarta’s street food is not just about satisfying your hunger — it’s about experiencing the city’s soul, one bite at a time and it is sure to leave an unforgettable impression on your palate and your heart.