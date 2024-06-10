Abd Karim: Hosting Sukma can pave way to SEA Games for Sarawak

MIRI (June 10): The upcoming Malaysia Games (Sukma) can be seen as a preparation for the 2027 SEA Games. Sarawak’s performance as host for the 21st Sukma could be a stepping stone for her to co-host the SEA Games with Kuala Lumpur two years later.

This is according to Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He was speaking at the launch of the Sukma XXI Volunteers Basic Course at Curtin University Malaysia here yesterday. The launching ceremony was the first among 11 locations for the statewide programme. After Miri, the course will continue in Bintulu (June 11-12), Mukah (June 15-16), Sibu (June 18-19) , Betong (June 22-23) , Sri Aman (June 25-26), and Serian-Samarahan (June 29-30). Four sessions of the course will be held in Kuching on July 6-10 and 13-17.

The total of about 3,000 volunteers are from the civil service, students of tertiary learning institutions and members of the public. An estimated 15,000 athletes, coaches, managers as well as family members will be involved in Sukma XXI from Aug 17-24 and Para Sukma from Sept 22-28. The volunteers will serve as guides and cheerleaders, providing physical and emotional support to athletes and officials from the various state contingents.

“Not only that, volunteers will be the representation of Sarawak’s face. So, learn the places that you are looking after, be helpful when your help in needed and be hospitable to enable athletes and their delegations as well as visitors feel welcome,” the minister said.

Asked on details of the 2027 SEA Games, Karim replied: “Well, Thailand will be hosting SEA Games 2025. Any discussion on the 2027 Games is actually at the final stage and it is likely going to happen in KL.

“Sarawak has proposed to have some of the games (sports events) to be held in the state here. Any further detail can only be revealed once everything is confirmed and summarized.”

Meanwhile, he also gave an update on preparation for the 21st Sukma.

“Most of the venues are ready for the games except for two or three venues that (works) are still in the progress.

“For the rest of the venues, if not able to complete on time for the games, Plan B might have to be executed. We hope we wouldn’t have to because the original venue is much better than the Plan B venue.

“As for the BMX track, there is no Plan B, so it must be complete and ready for Sukma,” he told a press conference after launching the course,” the minister added.

Also present were Minister of Women and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who is also the chairperson of Sukma and Para Sukma XXI main organising committee, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry permanent secretary Morshidi Frederick, State Youth and Sports Department director Lamat Nyalau and Nora Shafia Muhiyuddin who represented the Miri Resident Office.