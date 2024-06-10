Abd Karim optimistic S’wak can exceed previous record of 4.6 mln visitors this year

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak is optimistic in being able to attract the largest ever number of visitors to the state this year and exceeding the previous record of 4.6 million visitors in a year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said he was confident the state will achieve its annual target of four million visitors by October this year as the state recorded about 1.6 million visitors in April.

“I can’t ask for more as the Minister of Tourism because with the information on the number of visitors as given by the Immigration Department, I can only see the figure is going up and up,” he said during a media conference about the upcoming ‘Dancing Queen Concert — A Tribute to Queen and ABBA’ on Sunday night.

Commenting on the progress for the new Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) building which will have the capacity for 10,000 visitors, he said its construction will begin soon and is expected to be completed by 2028.

“It has to be soon because the second BCCK building needs to be completed before 2028 as we are going to be the host for the International World Water Congress that will bring in about 10,000 delegates. We have managed to secure the bid,” he said.

The new building reportedly will be located next to the current building and the total capacity for both buildings will reach 15,000 visitors once construction is completed.

Abdul Karim said the ministry also aims to expose Sarawakians to more concert events, while tourism activities or festivals will be organised in various divisions in the state instead of just mainly being hosted in Kuching.