APGH 2024 a platform for youths to explore green, hydrogen tech prospects

KUCHING (June 10): Youths, especially those involved in entrepreneurship, will have the opportunity to engage and explore their passion in green energy, energy transition and green hydrogen through the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024.

According to Borneo Business Connect chairman Tan Sri Datuk Asmat Kamaludin, the event will not only raise awareness of the importance of green hydrogen, but also attract significant investments to Sarawak; thus, creating jobs and boosting economic growth.

“It provides a crucial avenue for Sarawak to showcase its green hydrogen potential to new investors and partners.

“Our abundant natural resources, renewable energy from our rivers, and political stability make Sarawak an ideal destination for green hydrogen investment,” he said in his opening speech for the opening ceremony of APGH 2024 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Asmat also expressed hope to bring together, every year, leading experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments in green hydrogen technology, policy formulation, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure development.

He said the conference would provide a unique platform for businesses to network, explore collaboration opportunities, and also foster innovation.

Elaborating on green hydrogen, Asmat said with it being produced using renewable energy sources such as hydroelectricity, solar power and wind power, it would serve as a critical tool in the fight against climate change.

“Recognised by leading energy experts worldwide, green hydrogen offers vast applications, from powering transportation and generating electricity to fuelling industrial processes and producing green chemicals.

“The economic impact of green hydrogen is equally profound – it is estimated that hydrogen could generate up to 30 million jobs by 2050, and provide a US$2.5 trillion annual revenue boost to economies worldwide.

“The Asia Pacific region, in particular, is expected to see green hydrogen demand grow by 50 per cent annually over the next decade. This presents us with an unprecedented opportunity to lead the way in developing and constructing green hydrogen plants.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a 40-per cent increase in global hydrogen production volumes, reaching an additional capacity of 38 million tonnes per annum.

“Yet, this represents only half of what the world needs by 2030 to meet the net-zero emissions commitment by 2050.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we move projects from feasibility to Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), construction, and ultimately, operations,” said Asmat.