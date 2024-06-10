APGH 2024: Green hydrogen has potential to drive economy, tackle climate change

KUCHING (June 10): Green hydrogen’s growing importance in fighting climate change has gained significant attention, especially in the Asean region.

Industry leaders increasingly recognise its potential to drive economic growth and promote environmental sustainability.

Dr Michaela Kendall, CEO of Adelan Limited, emphasised the importance of green hydrogen in decarbonising the global energy system.

“Green hydrogen, and hydrogen technologies, though still a future prospect, will be a crucial tool in energy transition. We expect low carbon hydrogen to be generated from renewables and used as a commodity fuel, a scenario most experts foresee at scale by 2050.

“But how we reach this goal is still unclear. The next steps are uncertain, requiring innovation and exploration of green hydrogen’s current role,” she told The Borneo Post in an interview in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition 2024.

Based in the UK, Adelan develops low carbon hydrogen technology products for the clean energy market and offers unique fuel cell and electrolyser system sales. They are attending APGH 2024 to develop strategic partnerships with customers looking to decarbonise their products and businesses.

Dr Kendall, who is among the international speakers at APGH 2024, said there are abundant economic opportunities linked with environmental sustainability, noting projections showing a multi-trillion-dollar market by 2050.

“Green hydrogen solves the intermittency of renewable energy. It can be made when renewable energy is plentiful and then used as feedstock in products like green ammonia.

“This is a big chance for countries in the region to develop this ecosystem” she said.

Dr Kendall also emphasised the need for technical experts to share best practices internationally and raise awareness about green hydrogen’s benefits, such as mitigating climate change and improving air quality.

“The learning curve in the green hydrogen industry is steep, and even seasoned experts are constantly adapting to new developments. Sharing best practices and knowledge internationally is crucial to speed up progress and maximise the impact of this transformative technology.”

Although green hydrogen is not new, she noted that its commercialisation marks a big step forward.

“Urgency in tackling climate change, enhancing air quality, and cutting energy costs emphasises the need to implement these technologies widely.

“Effectively communicating these benefits is crucial to generating broad interest and adoption of green hydrogen technology,” she added.

