Atlas Copco partners with KTS Trading to showcase hydrogen compressors at APGH 2024

KUCHING (June 10): Atlas Copco is partnering with KTS Trading Sdn Bhd to showcase hydrogen compressors at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition, starting today at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Founded in 1873, Atlas Copco has consistently been at the forefront of breakthrough innovations in compressed air technology.

Atlas Copco Malaysia and Singapore regional general manager Khalid Shaikh emphasised the crucial role of green hydrogen in combating climate change.

“Climate change is a significant issue now, and many sceptics have been proven wrong; there are no more sceptics left as everyone acknowledges that climate change is happening right before our eyes.

“Therefore, hydrogen is at the centre of the global green journey. We are very pleased that the Sarawak government is now taking steps to harness the potential of hydrogen and create a hydrogen economy here in East Malaysia. This is fantastic, and I believe Atlas Copco can significantly contribute to Sarawak’s green journey concerning hydrogen.

“Henceforth, the company is continuing its efforts to engage in ongoing discussions with various stakeholders on mobility and hydrogen storage applications, aiming to collaborate further with the Sarawak government,” he told The Borneo Post at the event today.

KTS Trading Industrial Products Division senior manager Ling Leong King stated that the collaboration highlights their enduring partnership and commitment to green hydrogen technology.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has been the exclusive distributor of Atlas Copco since 1983.

“We officially began our cooperation with Atlas Copco back in 1983, and it has been a meaningful and strong partnership.

“We are proud to represent a brand that promises quality, robustness, energy efficiency, and innovation,” said Ling.

Looking ahead, Ling said that KTS Trading and Atlas Copco are set to expand their footprint in the hydrogen market.

“Now, with the increasing focus on climate change, we are transitioning towards greener energy, and that’s where hydrogen comes in.

“Globally, everyone is now looking at hydrogen as the fuel of the future. That’s why we are pushing it and want to be part of the green energy journey. We work very closely with Atlas Copco to advance this journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atlas Copco’s Global Business Development Specialist for Hydrogen Abhijit Goswami said Atlas Copco is renowned for providing compression solutions for various gases, including air, nitrogen, and hydrogen.

“With our compression technologies, including piston compressors and hydraulic boosters, we can achieve pressures of up to around 950 bars, which is crucial for filling vehicles requiring high pressure, such as buses.

“In supporting the green hydrogen economy, we recognise that the equipment and the entire value chain can be costly. To make it financially viable, we focus on increasing economies of scale through a modular and scalable approach.

“We believe that modularity and scalability will be key to success in the future. Therefore, we have implemented this approach in all our technologies, including hydrogen machines. By standardising our machines as much as possible, we aim to help grow the hydrogen economy,” he explained.

Abhijit will represent Atlas Copco, an exhibitor at the APGH 2024, speaking about cutting-edge compression solutions for green hydrogen during a tech talk at the event today.

In conjunction with APGH, an extensive exhibition will showcase the innovations and expertise of around 100 organisations.

Trade visitors will have the opportunity to attend technical talks delivered by participating specialists, enhancing their understanding of the latest advancements in green hydrogen technology.

Attendees can also earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

Entry to the trade exhibition is free, encouraging broad participation from the industry and the public. For more information about Atlas Copco’s solutions, visit: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-my/compressors/campaign/green-hydrogen-2024.