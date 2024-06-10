Awg Tengah: Sarawak seeks best practices in rehabilitating abandoned quarry, mines

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak is targeting a collaboration for best practices in sustainable mining, particularly in policy and regulations, to rehabilitate abandoned quarry and mining sites in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Planning, who is leading a Sarawak delegation on a study visit to British Columbia, said Canada is renowned as a leading mining nation for the development of its value chain and other related industries.

“The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation is the ministry in charge of electricity, alternative energy, mining and petroleum resources and plays a crucial role to support British Columbia’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emission in Canada.

“The mining sector in British Columbia is one of the key economic activities of the province, driven by the private sector. This sector has contributed approximately 30 per cent of local economic growth and employed over 35,000 of the workforce. Mineral exploration expenditure was worth CAD$740 million,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued following a meeting with the Canadian Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation in Victoria.

Awang Tengah said with a strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, British Columbia is a global leader in climate action.

He said mining industry players must obtain social licences through reconciliation of the rights of indigenous people as well as adopt environmental stewardship during the operation and closure of mines.

“The development of Canada’s mining sector is based on the principles of ESG and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which has benefited the local community while conserving the environment.

“We are impressed with the collaborative and partnership approaches in addressing the rights of the First Nation People, which is the social pillar of ESG principles,” he added.

Among those in the Sarawak delegation are Awang Tengah’s deputy minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.