Body of teen girl gone missing found near Kg Loagan Kelilang

MIRI (June 10): The body of a 17-year-old girl who reportedly went missing last weekend was found today near Kampung Loagan Kelilang, Trusan in Lawas after a three-day search and rescue (SAR) operation.

The victim, who was from Kampung Banganga, Trusan in Lawas was first reported missing on June 8.

According to the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station, a report was received by the Lawas police station that said the victim was said to have gone missing since May 31.

A SAR was initiated on June 8 with two search teams comprising 22 personnel tracking the victim in two locations, both about a 5km radius from Kampung Loagan Kelilang.

The search was expanded further on the second day to no avail.

The SAR today began at 6.30am and around 1.17pm, the victim was found by the SAR team and was declared dead at the scene.

The deceased was brought to Lawas Hospital for post-mortem.