Businessman appointed as National Consumer Foundation Sabah chairman

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Businessman David Chan has been appointed as the National Consumer Foundation Sabah chairman effective July 10, 2024.

Chan expressed his gratitude to the Foundation for the appointment adding, “Our vision is to protect the interests and rights of consumers in Sabah and to collaborate with all government agencies and the private sector.”

He pointed out that collaboration between the Sabah and federal levels in addressing consumer issues provides great benefits to all consumers in Sabah.

Chan in a statement yesterday commented on the restructuring of diesel subsidies and thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali for continuing to provide diesel subsidies for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Due to Sabah’s vast landscape with hilly and unpredictable roads, we have to use four-wheel drive vehicles that consume a lot of diesel, including large and small boats to connect the remote areas of Sabah.

“We request all authorities to continuously monitor any misappropriation and leakage of subsidized diesel provided to all users in the Sabah region so that all Sabah users can benefit from the subsidies given through the concern of the Prime Minister,” he said.