Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy to be established in Sarawak, says Abg Johari

KUCHING (June 10): A Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy will be established in Sarawak in line with the state’s commitment to drive innovation and progress in the clean energy sector, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the centre will serve as a hub of innovation, research and development, bringing together scientists, engineers, policymakers and industry leaders to pioneer cutting-edge technologies that harness renewable resources.

“It will drive advancements in clean energy domains such as hydrogen, hydroelectric, solar energy, biomass, and other emerging forms.

“Our focus will be on sustainable energy solutions that address present needs while safeguarding the well-being of future generations,” he said in his keynote address at the opening of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abang Johari, who is Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister, also announced the initial showcase of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P) which he noted has been meticulously crafted to ensure a sustainable, clean and prosperous energy future for Sarawak.

“By embracing the principles of innovation, inclusivity, and global best practices, the SET-P envisions a multi-dimensional approach that integrates policy, regulation, technology, infrastructure and community engagement.

“Some refer to this concept as ‘hypernomics,’ highlighting the transformative impact of leveraging advanced infrastructure and fostering robust community involvement.

“‘Hypernomics’ envisions a synergistic framework where these elements work in harmony, driving down costs and significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our energy transition efforts,” he said.

To realise this vision, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is focusing on four main sectors namely power, transportation, industry and building (residential and commercial).

“In the power sector, we aim to ensure reliable, renewable, and efficient energy generation and distribution. For transportation, our goal is to promote green mobility solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance connectivity.

“In the industry sector, we are encouraging sustainable practices and innovations to boost economic growth while protecting the environment and lastly in the building sector, we are advancing energy-efficient designs and technologies to create sustainable living and working spaces,” he said.

He said the success of this policy relied on several key enablers that will propel Sarawak forward into a sustainable future.

“We require robust policy and regulatory support to navigate the transition while ensuring continued economic growth and secondly, mobilising resources through public-private partnerships, financing incentives, and strategic alliances is essential for accelerating the transition.

“Fostering collaboration, innovation, and technology development within our infrastructure is also crucial to facilitate the transition smoothly,” he said.

He also said that investing in education and training to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of driving and sustaining the state’s energy transition was paramount while raising public awareness through education and advocacy initiatives was essential to foster demand and support for the transition initiatives.

“Together, these enablers will chart our course towards a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.”

He added that to facilitate this transition, Sarawak will focus on eight types of energies and technologies such as renewable energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, green mobility, synthetic fuels, bioenergy, oil and gas and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS).

Later at a press conference, the Premier said the Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy was formulated for Sarawak to work with the private sector, industries as well as its partners to obtain the right input in the state’s policy implementation.

“At the same time, the output of our researchers will be consolidated in that particular centre for us to move forward because there must be improved technology,” he said.

Present at the conference were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Hipni, and Borneo Business Connect chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin.