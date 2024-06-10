Dalat’s Olympic-size swimming pool expected to be built 2026, says Fatimah

DALAT (June 10): An Olympic-size public swimming pool will be built here at an estimated total cost of RM25 million, announced Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the application for the proposed swimming pool has already been submitted and approved by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The idea, according to the Dalat assemblywoman, was mooted by local community leader Temenggong Hendi Suhai, who foresees the potential of Dalat’s youth athlete.

“After having given it much thought, I think it’s time for Dalat to have its own public swimming pool. If it’s an Olympic-size, it will cost around RM25 million but less if the size is smaller,” she said at a gathering at SMK Dalat cum the opening of ‘Anjung Fatima’ at the Dalat District Education Office here, Saturday.

Fatimah said initially, the proposal was to have the swimming pool constructed at Stadium Perpaduan Dalat but Abang Johari had suggested that it be built near Kompleks Kebajikan Dalat as more people would frequent that area.

Adding on, she said the Land and Survey Department director had already inspected the site.

“The construction of the swimming pool is expected to start in 2026, if all processes such as allocation, land acquisition and project planning go according to plan.”

Through the initiative, Fatimah expressed her hope to see the growth of young athletes and swimming champions from her constituency in future.