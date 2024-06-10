‘Dancing Queen Concert’ in Kuching expects to draw foreign visitors

KUCHING (June 10): The ‘Dancing Queen Concert – A Tribute to Queen and ABBA’ on June 23 is expected to help boost tourism here.

Front Row managing director Ameerah Alsree said based on ‘Queen Tribute Concert’ ticket sales two years ago, 30 per cent of concertgoers were from outside Sarawak, including Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, and Indonesia.

“Based on the energetic response from the audience during the concert and encouraging feedback thereafter, it was clear that the show had created a buzz and hunger for more such events in Sarawak.

“Inspired by this great response, we feel music lovers would be thrilled to see Killer Queen back in Kuching for another rocking show,” she told a press conference last night.

Ameerah said this year’s concert would hopefully attract more international visitors and do its part to promote tourism in the region, in support of the Sarawak government’s target of four million visitor arrivals this year.

Killer Queen is led Alif Putra, a highly gifted guitarist who is known as the Steve Vai of Singapore, while lead vocals will be by Alfred Ayal whose singing talent and performance have earned him the moniker ‘Freddie Mercury of Indonesia’.

For this year’s concert, ABBA tribute band ABBORN from Europe will be performing as well.

“Queen and ABBA greatly shaped and influenced music and pop culture with timeless songs that are treasured and cherished by all generations today.

“As Queen is not performing live in Asia and ABBA has no current plans to reunite, this is our way of bringing the iconic music of these bands in a live show to Sarawak,” Ameerah said.

She said ABBORN, which was established in 1999, has toured mainly in Europe with live music performances, staged choreography, and dazzling retro attire reminiscent of disco days.

This will be the band’s first time performing in Asia.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Sarawak Heart Foundation.

Among those at the press conference were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; ministry permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Sarawak Heart Foundation director Datuk Anne Teng; Sarawak Tourism Board deputy CEO Yusfida Khalid; and concert organising chairman Zaid Zaini.

‘Dancing Queen Concert – A Tribute to Queen and ABBA’ will be held on June 23 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.