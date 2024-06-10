Don urges govt to combat profiteering amid fuel subsidy rationalisation

KUCHING (June 10): The government is urged to take stringent action against profiteering in light of the implementation of fuel subsidy rationalisation, which begins today (June 10).

In making this call, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow noted that the government has set diesel retail price at RM3.35 per litre at all petrol kiosks in Peninsular Malaysia, effective today.

“However, the retail price of diesel for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre. There is a serious concern that the new diesel price in Peninsula may trigger price hike in goods and services in the country.

“Unscrupulous traders may resort to profiteering over the fuel subsidy rationalisation which eventually would affect consumers,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar cautioned that the recently-announced 15 per cent increase of civil servants’ salary, which will be implemented on Dec 1 this year, may be an excuse for unscrupulous traders to engage in profiteering activities.

As such, he said the government needs to strictly enforce the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Mechanism to Determine Unreasonably High Profit for Goods) Regulations 2018.

On top of that, he said lawmakers in the country, be they MPs or state assembly persons, should actively engage with people to help address their needs and issues.

He said they should take immediate action over the requests and complaints received from the ground.

“Politicians need to stop focusing so much on politics. The next general elections will be called only in a few years’ time. Until then, all politicians need to set aside their political differences and work together for the sake of the country and the people,” said the academician.

Muzaffar said political leaders should see to it that the country’s economic performance is improved so as to avoid seeing people struggling to make ends meet.

He observed that some quarters remained plagued by rising cost of living in the face of economic uncertainty.

Given this, he asserted that political leaders in the country must find smart and effective ways to ensure the country’s economy can emerge stronger in line with helping people enhance their income to cope with the high cost of living.

“People are already fed up with political discussions. There have been many complaints on the price hike of certain goods and services. Our political leaders and elected representatives must go to the ground, investigate these complaints and take steps to solve all the arising problems and issues faced by the peoples.

“Relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can play their role by continuously educate the people about their rights as a consumer,” he said.

Muzaffar pointed out that everyone across the country should play their part as well to ensure that no one is taking advantage of the country’s present policy thereby causing further suffering to those who are already in difficult situations.

“Any suspicious activities should be immediately reported to the relevant authorities,” he added.