Dragon Boat Festival: Sibu Hospital’s visitors board receives 500 rice dumplings

SIBU (June 10): The Board of Visitors of Sibu Hospital received 500 rice dumplings in conjunction with the Dragon Boat Festival, which is being celebrated today.

Board chairman Michael lee said the dumplings were donated by HSH Company.

He added that another donor, who requested anonymity, contributed 21 cartons of packet drinks and bore the cost to repair a faulty air-conditioner in Ward 16 of the hospital.

“The dumplings and packet drinks were distributed to the hospital’s patients,” Lee told reporters after the symbolic handing-over ceremony at the hospital yesterday.

He thanked the donors for their contributions and looked forward to more companies and individuals donating to Sibu Hospital.

Among those present were Sibu Hospital senior assistant director (Management) Tiong Hwa Nguong, Matron Florence Ho and Matron Rosni Saruji.