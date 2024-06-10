Fire and Rescue Department denies involvement in alleged squatter settlement demolition

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Fire and Rescue Department clarified that it did not take part in the alleged demolition of a squatter settlement during a fire which razed 15 houses at a water village in Inanam on Monday.

Its spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at 12.53pm and a 26-man team from the Kota Kinabalu and Lintas fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene near Kampung Kalansanan.

He added that the team was advised by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to be cautious when entering the location due to numerous illegal wire connections.

The team, which also comprised police, SESB and Rela, had put the fire under control at 2pm, with no casualties reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“For clarification, firefighters only received a distress call after the fire occurred and were not involved in the operations of other authorities during the incident.

“Claims of illegal settlements being destroyed by authorities are to be referred to the police for clarification,” the spokesperson said.

Squatters at the water village have claimed that the fire was deliberately started by authorities conducting a squatter-demolition operation.