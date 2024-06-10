Govt policies key to boosting green hydrogen adoption, integration

KUCHING (June 10): Government policies and regulatory frameworks are essential for advancing the adoption and integration of green hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy solution.

Datuk Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan, the Deputy Secretary General (Technology Development) of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia (MOSTI), emphasises that the government is making significant progress in laying the foundation for a robust green hydrogen economy, underpinned by comprehensive policies and regulatory frameworks.

“By studying the progress made in nations already embracing hydrogen economies, we’ve outlined a clear trajectory towards decarbonisation,” he stated, underscoring Malaysia’s dedication to emerging as a pivotal player in the hydrogen economy.

He emphasised that the Hydrogen Economy Technology Roadmap (HETR), introduced last year, consolidates a range of processes, legislation, strategies, and technological innovations to guarantee its effectiveness.

“The roadmap is structured to evolve through different phases. By 2030, the initial stage prioritises the scaling up of viable projects utilising both domestic and international technologies.

“We aspire to establish Malaysia as a hub for green hydrogen economy trading, encompassing technology development, validation, and market acceptance,” he explained.

Dr Mohd Nor Azman said this when participating in a forum entitled ‘Policy and Regulatory Frameworks for Green Hydrogen’ as one of the three panellists moderated by Asia-Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd director Peter Cockroft during the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

He elaborated on several driving factors behind Malaysia’s push towards a green economy.

“We aim to pinpoint new growth areas, and the development of a hydrogen economy presents a forward-looking opportunity, leveraging our abundant and affordable energy resources.”

Moreover, he underscored the government’s dedication to extending green growth across various sectors, including transportation, industry, and power.

Considering Malaysia’s strategic geographical location and its pivotal role in global trade, the hydrogen economy has the potential to enhance the country’s value proposition.

“Hydrogen can become a pivotal factor in our trade dynamics,” he noted.

He also discussed the potential impact on productivity and the labour market, highlighting that Malaysia is already a significant player in the semiconductor industry, indicating its capacity to progress within the hydrogen sector as well.

“Utilising the country’s pool of technical and professional talent is essential. One of our main focuses is leveraging our existing talent to propel this economy forward,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next decade, refining standards, laws, and regulations will be pivotal.

By 2050, Malaysia aims to produce up to 17 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

“This transition will evolve from grey and blue hydrogen to fully green hydrogen, bolstered by government initiatives and robust partnerships with both local and international stakeholders,” he explained.

He also highlighted international collaborations, particularly with Japan, South Korea, and multinational corporations.

“We are currently engaged in various projects, such as a mobile hydrogen refuelling station for mobility, in collaboration with various organisations,” he revealed.

Despite acknowledging several challenges, he remained optimistic regarding Malaysia in the hydrogen economy.

“Malaysia has vast opportunities and our roadmap provides a strategic approach. It’s a living document adaptable to new partners and markets.

“We are poised to make significant strides in the hydrogen economy, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future,” he added.