Green hydrogen can indirectly benefit Putrajaya through tax revenue, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 10): The development of green hydrogen in Sarawak can indirectly benefit Putrajaya in the form of revenue from taxes imposed on it, thus creating a win-win situation for both sides, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Hipni.

He said the state is blessed with all the natural resources required to develop the hydrogen industry compared to West Malaysia, which has yet to discover which green energy to use to produce hydrogen.

“Sarawak is already far ahead and about 40 years ago, we already had our hydropower — now we have got four huge dams and we are constructing more. Even now, we are constructing one dam for Kalimantan, Indonesia which is also owned by Sarawak Energy by 25 per cent share.

“It’s not that easy to have a win-win situation but the indirect benefit for the federal would be in the form of new extra revenues in the form of taxes,” he said during the ministerial forum titled ‘The Future Role of Borneo in Green Hydrogen’ at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition (APGH) 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

He was responding to a question by moderator Prof Christoph Menke on how to balance the federal and state governments in the overall hydrogen development so it becomes a win-win situation for both.

When asked whether the Peninsula can become a consumer for Sarawal on green hydrogen as well as green fuel to develop the supply and demand chain for local and regional use, Dr Hazland said the state is waiting for Putrajaya.

“When we have this green energy source, other people come to us — like those from Japan, Korea and even Singapore — so we are not able to wait for anybody.

“To us, we will go to the low-lying fruit first because the size of the economy is much, much bigger. The other part of it is the local demand, which involves heavy industries. It is up to them — the cement, fertiliser, aluminium and steel industries — to convert to (using) hydrogen. This also applies to the mobility industry in switching public transportation and heavy transportation to hydrogen,” he said.

Federal Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang echoed Dr Hazland’s sentiments and said the federal government can also capitalise from the research and development of green hydrogen done by Sarawak, adding that researchers and academics in Peninsula can adopt the state’s methods.

However, Chang noted the demand for green hydrogen was not there due to expensive transportation costs.

“There are industry players out there willing to use green hydrogen, especially those heavy industries as mentioned by Dr Hazland, but we need to lower the transporation costs.

“Since now Sarawak is exporting it to Korea and Japan, I’m sure both countries are working hard to lower the costs so it can reach the level that some of our (local) industries can afford, then Peninsula can buy directly from Sarawak,” he said.

Also present at the forum was Singapore Energy Market Authority assistant chief executive and chief commercial officer Eugene Toh.