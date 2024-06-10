High-speed train reduces travelling time from Jakarta to Bandung

TRAVELLING from Jakarta to Bandung in Indonesia has become faster with the launch of the country’s first high-speed train, the Waktu Hemat, Operasi Optimal, Sistem Hebat (WHOOSH), last year.

This ambitious project, with an investment of USD 7 billion, represents a transformative step toward modernizing Indonesia’s infrastructure and enhancing connectivity within the archipelago.

Spanning 142 kilometers, WHOOSH significantly reduces travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from the current 3-4 hours by road to just around 40 minutes, offering a swift and efficient alternative for commuters and tourists alike.

The train can reach speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour (217 miles per hour), making it one of the fastest in Southeast Asia. It is the result of a collaborative effort between Indonesia and China, and is currently operated by Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC). According to KCIC’s Corporate Communication Manager Emir Monti, the project, which took seven years to complete, is a business-to-business investment between state-owned enterprises in Indonesia and China.

Speaking to a group of Sabahan journalists who had the opportunity to ride on the high-speed train courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (MoTCE) and AirAsia, Emir disclosed that WHOOSH’s first commercial operation was on October 17, 2023.

“It connects Jakarta and Bandung, which is a city that offers touristic attractions, business opportunities, and education,” he said.

According to Emir, the bulk of the high-speed train’s passengers are tourists, making up 55% of those using the service. This is because Bandung, in West Java, is very popular for tourism, with attractions like Gunung Tangkuban Perahu, Kawah Putih, shopping, and local cuisines.

He noted that 30% of the passengers are business travelers who need the efficiency of the train service, which travels from Halim in Jakarta to Padalarang in 30 minutes, then connects via feeder train from Padalarang to Bandung in 19 minutes.

“In the past, people who had meetings in Bandung or Jakarta would usually spend a night in these cities, but now they can do a day trip, which is cost-saving and efficient for them,” said Emir.

WHOOSH conducts 48 trips a day, 24 from Jakarta to Bandung and 24 in return. The passenger capacity is 601 people, with 19 in first class, 28 in business class, and 555 in premium economy class. The premium economy class offers more legroom and comfortable seats compared to regular trains, as KCIC aims to differentiate the service.

Facilities include ample baggage space, with overhead compartments and an area for large suitcases to cater to passengers coming straight from the airport. Each seat is equipped with a folding table, and there is a dining car that serves food and snacks.

The first train departs from Jakarta at 6:40 am daily, while the train from Bandung leaves the station at 5:50 am to cater to those working in Jakarta. The last train from Bandung and Jakarta departs at 8:30 pm.

Emir disclosed that there are plans to expand the rail network, with Surabaya being considered as the next city for the high-speed train.

The high-speed train not only represents a leap forward in technology but also symbolizes Indonesia’s aspirations for a brighter and more connected future.

A group of journalists and content creators from Sabah were hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (MoTCE) and AirAsia on a five-day familiarization trip to Jakarta and Bandung last month.

AirAsia now flies direct from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to Jakarta three times weekly.