Indonesian brothers jailed for transporting smuggled immigrants in Biawak

KUCHING (June 10): The High Court here today sentenced two Indonesian brothers to two years in jail for engaging in the conveyance of eight smuggled immigrants last year.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab convicted Nawardi Mansur and Heri Mansur on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term not exceeding five years, or a maximum fine of RM250,000, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of Immigration enforcement personnel conducting Ops Serkap examined a white multipurpose vehicle at the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security post in Lundu at around 5.45am on April 18, 2023.

Nawardi was driving the vehicle with Heri while transporting eight Indonesians named Norhali, Musliha, Hobir, Abdussalam, Suriadi, Mohamad Haris, Masrudi, and Yusuf.

A search by the Immigration Department found that Norhali and Musliha each had an old record of entry into the country, but there were no records for the other six.

All six immigrants were charged under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and have been sentenced accordingly.

Investigations found that Nawardi and Heri transported the eight Indonesians and facilitated their entry into Sarawak.

Deputy public prosecutor Kong Siew Chuo prosecuted the case, while Nawardi and Heri were represented by counsels Steven Beti and Gerald Empaling Donald.