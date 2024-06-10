Kuching Magistrates’ Court issues show cause notice to Sentoria Borneo Land after directors fail to attend hearing

KUCHING (June 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today issued a notice to show cause against the surety of Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd after its directors failed to attend the court hearing.

The court granted the prosecution’s application after both accused, Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd directors Datuk Gan Kim Leong and Datuk Chan Kong San, were absent.

Both accused were on court bail after they previously claimed trial.

Chan, 62, the developer company’s representative, was previously fined a total of RM11,000 on April 25, 2024, for offences framed under Section 53(1) of the Housing Development (Control & Licensing) Ordinance 2013 for failing to comply with the Tribunal for Housing Purchaser Claims Sarawak’s award issued against both the property developer and purchasers.

Previously, the developers’ lawyers Wong King Wei and Teng Lee Kai had informed the court that the crux of the case was a civil debt matter between the property developer and the respective property purchasers, and ought not to invoke Section 53 of the said Ordinance.

Magistrates Zubaidah Sharkawi and Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali both fixed July 11, 2024 as the next court date for both accused and their respective sureties due to their absence during today’s court hearing.

Several officials from the Tribunal for Housing Purchaser Claims Sarawak also attended today’s proceedings.

Section 53 of the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Ordinance 2013 (Chapter 69) states that it is an offence for whoever fails to comply with an award made by the Tribunal and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not exceeding RM5,000, or to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding two years, or to both.

In the case of a continuing offence, the offender shall be liable to a fine of not exceeding RM1,000 for each day or part of a day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Sections 58 of the said Ordinance states a housing developer who abandons or causes to be abandoned a housing development or any phase of housing development shall commit an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than RM250,000 but not exceeding RM500,000, or to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding three years, or both.