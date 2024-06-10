MACC monitoring all states with ports in country – Azam

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): All states with ports in the country, including Sabah, are under the watchful eye of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in light of the ongoing container tax evasion case.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki warned wrongdoers that monitoring and operations are being carried out to ensure that such taxes are paid and collected.

He said as for those who managed to escape from such efforts, the commission will make use of existing laws such as the MACC Act 2009 to take action against them.

Azam said this is part of their collaboration with the relevant agencies including the Customs Department to tackle leakages in the country and return the rakyat’s money.

“Leakages, more often than not, occur due to bribery and abuse of power, especially among those who were given trust and responsibility.

“If it happens in Sabah, then the people of Sabah’s money has to be returned as revenue collection has been affected by many leakages,” he said.

An example of this, he said, was a recent case in Klang where containers were declared to contain wheelchairs actually contained pork and electrical items which are subject to higher taxes.

Azam is of the opinion that this modus operandi is occurring in many locations in Malaysia.

When asked whether any such case had been identified or anyone detained in Sabah, he said it would be revealed one day.

“I cannot disclose when as there needs to be an element of surprise but my responsibility is to issue a warning – if these fraudulent actions are not stopped, MACC will take action,” he said.