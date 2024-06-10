Ministry checks on Miri petrol stations as new diesel price introduced in peninsula

MIRI (June 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) conducted monitoring on three petrol stations here yesterday.

Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin led a team of eight enforcement officers for the checks.

“The nationwide monitoring carried out is to assess the impact of the announcement subsidy rationalisation in the peninsula and its impact on players fuel industry and consumers especially in Miri,” KPDN said in a press release.

“The results of monitoring found user activities at petrol stations is running as usual.”

The subsidised diesel price remains at RM2.15 per litre for consumers in Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan, which have been exempted from the fuel rationalisation mechanism.

In Peninsular Malaysia from today, the new ceiling pump price of diesel is RM3.35 per litre, up from RM2.15 per litre previously.

A total of 33 types of public transport and goods vehicles will continue to enjoy subsidised diesel by using fleet cards under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

KPDN said diesel subsidy rationalisation is expected to have a positive impact on the economy.

“Targeting diesel subsidies will moderate the impact of inflation in addition to bringing great savings to the government, especially in the form of leakage and cross-border smuggling,” said the ministry.

Yesterday, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the move is expected to save the government around RM4 billion in spending annually.

He pointed out that the amount of subsidised diesel increased sharply from 6.1 billion litres in 2019 to 10.8 billion litres in 2023 although the number of diesel-powered vehicles did not increase significantly.