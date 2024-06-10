No irregularity in Sabah water projects – MACC

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not detected any irregularity in the water projects in Sabah so far, said its chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Azam said although he cannot disclose which projects are currently being monitored, the situation here has improved compared to the 2017 Sabah Watergate scandal.

He said it was this case that had prompted his side to closely monitor water supply projects in the state after the commission received plenty of information from the people of Sabah.

“And after this case, even though there were a few hiccups here and there, the situation has improved.

“So far, we have not found anything unpleasant from our monitoring on issues concerning Sabah’s water supply. Alhamdullilah,” he said after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding signing between MACC and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for a cooperation to fight corruption at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Monday.

Azam stressed that MACC has been cooperating with the Sabah government, especially the Sabah Ministry of Finance (MoF), to prevent leakages in the state.

He said the ministry, headed by Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, has been giving its full support to the commission in the matter.

“If leakages can be reduced, then more revenue can be collected. This is actually the main point that I am stating – not only punitive actions are needed but also actions that can help to spur Sabah’s economy,” he said.

In June last year, Azam had said that MACC will closely monitor the RM320 million federal loan to Sabah to carry out projects to alleviate the state’s water issues.

He had said that the commission along with the Sabah government will be monitoring the works that will be carried out using the allocation.

Also present were Sabah MACC chief Datuk Karunanithy Y Subbiah and Sabah deputy state secretary (development) Datuk Dr Ahemad Sade as well as SESB chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and chief executive officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.