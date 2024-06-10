Nyamai Sarawak Gastronomy Festival promises celebration of culinary heritage

KUCHING (June 10): The second edition of the Nyamai Sarawak Gastronomy Festival 2024 will be held at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) from Sept 13 to 15, promising a celebration of Sarawak’s rich and diverse culinary heritage.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said Sarawak boasts a rich gastronomic history reflecting its diverse ethnic composition and culinary traditions that the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu community, among others, have contributed to the vibrant food scene.

“Highlights include engaging culinary challenges where chefs from all backgrounds will showcase their skills and creativity, and a mega gastronomy buffet featuring an array of delectable dishes representing the best of Malaysian cuisine,” she said.

Nancy, who is a patron of organiser Sarawak Gastronomy Association, said this in her speech when officially launching the festival at SCV in Santubong, near here yesterday.

This year’s festival will also be regarded as the ‘Malaysia Day Edition’ in conjunction with the celebration of Malaysia Day falling on Sept 16.

She said the festival aligns with the recognition conferred to Kuching as Unesco’s creative city of gastronomy that was awarded in 2021, positioning the city as a global culinary destination.

Moreover, the festival will be supporting local farmers and the sustainability agenda through its ‘from farm to table’ concept by highlighting the journey of local produce harvested to being served on the table.

“Also, the event features modern find dining experiences that will fuse traditional flavours with contemporary techniques, offering a unique gastronomic journey.”

Besides, she said hosting the culinary event at SCV provides the perfect backdrop as various traditional houses showcase authentic representations of Sarawak’s diverse communities.

“The two-day festival will offer free entry to the public, providing an opportunity for families to come together, celebrate and create lasting memories,” said Nancy.

She added while the festival begins on Sept 13, the first day event is reserved for a dinner by invitation only.

From Sept 14 to 15, the festival is open to the public.

Interested exhibitors, sponsors and vendors can register for the festival by visiting their official website at Nyamai.com.

Among those present at the press conference were Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, Regional Corridor Development Authority chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, and Sarawak Gastronomy Association president Datu Edwin Abit.