Over 3,600 join Poskom programme across six divisions

MUKAH (June 10): A total of 3,645 individuals from Kapit, Sri Aman, Kuching, Sarikei, Miri and Sibu have participated in the ‘Santuni Komuniti’ outreach programme, or Poskom, as of May 3 to 21, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said Poskom was a signature programme introduced by the Welfare Department (JKM) this year, to be held in all divisions throughout Sarawak.

“The programme involves target groups and stakeholders at the community level including community leaders concerned with poverty issues,” she said at the Poskom Mukah Divisional level cum logo launching ceremony at Oya Square here yesterday.

The Dalat assemblywoman hoped that Poskom could be utilised as a platform for the community to receive accurate, timely, and up-to-date information from JKM.

Its objectives are to provide local communities opportunities to submit questions, suggestions and complaints to the JKM as a basis for future planning and development, as well as to foster closer understanding between the department and community.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity as much as possible and pass this information to friends who may not be able to attend today, so that all those in need of urgent services can be served in the best possible way.

“Hopefully, no more marginalised groups will be excluded from enjoying the facilities, assistance and social support systems provided by the government through JKM.

“Face-to-face service delivery is more efficient and easier for clients or individuals who need information directly,” Fatimah said.

She added the programme was also in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 in providing strategic direction to drive the state’s development and socio-economic growth.