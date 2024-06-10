PBS Labuan reiterates call for island’s full economic autonomy, Special Development Zone status

LABUAN (June 10): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Labuan has reiterated its call for Labuan to be granted autonomy in managing its economy and to be developed as a Special Development Zone (SDZ).

PBS vice-president Datuk Peter Mak said given Labuan’s strategic geographical location as well as conducive natural environment, applying the right development and administrative strategies, initiatives, and policies would ensure it regains its past successes.

He said autonomy in governance, including on fiscal matters, will enable the making of better decisions that will benefit the island more by having local residents participating in the decision-making process.

Similarly, autonomy in administering Labuan will alleviate the unhappiness expressed by Labuan folk over the seemingly lack of development, with the construction of the ‘elusive’ proposed Labuan-Menumbok bridge being a major source of frustration, even anger, from among the people who deem it a basic necessity and not a privilege.

With the on-going disappointments and frustrations, he said it is not surprising that there are repeated calls to return Labuan to Sabah.

“The success, or otherwise, of Labuan as envisioned when it was handed over to federal administration is crucial as it serves as a ‘report card’ on whether the decision to turn Labuan into a federal territory made 40 years ago was a correct one,” said Peter, who is also PBS Labuan head, in a statement today.

In March, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa in March said

the Federal Territories Department has set up three taskforces aimed at revitalising Labuan’s economy, including through the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge, which could be a ‘game changer’ for the island.

During his visit to Labuan on May 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government supported the long-overdue construction of the bridge, pending comprehensive reports on its implications.